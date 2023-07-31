Kansas Citians continue dealing with latest round of power outages
MELBOURNE, Australia — Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup. But the world's all-time leading scorer sounded a warning after the Olympic champion's tournament-ending 4-0 loss to Australia on Monday. "Look we've been battling our federation for support but I can't put this on (Canada Soccer). There's 23 players out there and staff and we didn't get it done tonight." she said.
Canada was no match for Australia on Monday, suffering a convincing defeat and bowing out of the Women's World Cup. Follow along here for the latest.
Only two years after claiming Olympic gold in Tokyo, Canada bowed out of the Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time in 12 years and the difference between the two global tournaments was "pressure and belief", said coach Bev Priestman. The seventh-ranked Canadians, who looked rattled all tournament, needed only a draw on Monday against world No. 10 side Australia but were eliminated with a 4-0 thrashing in front of a sea of green and yellow at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
Miranda Maverick was ready for Priscila Cachoeira to fight dirty, but was worried about her eyes – not having her top ripped off at UFC 291.
Frank Costanza would have approved of this quick-thinking play. But then again, Frank may have been upset about someone stealing his move.
Hamilton finished fourth and trailed Verstappen by 49 seconds at Spa-Francorchamps.
LANGLEY, B.C. — For Andre De Grasse, the goal was simple: forget what happened earlier. De Grasse won the men's 200-metre final as the Canadian track and field championship came to a close Sunday at McLeod Stadium. The reigning Olympic champion in the 200 finished in 20.01 seconds just ahead of fellow Olympian and teammate Aaron Brown (20.10) with Brendon Rodney (20.15) rounding out the top three. De Grasse's victory in the 200 came after he didn't qualify for Friday's 100-metre final. He finish
In a wild sequence at UFC 291, Derrick Lewis hit Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a fight-opening knee. To celebrate, he took his pants off.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures on Sunday, a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah. Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 loss. Before Sunday’s game, Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ward did not have vision damage.
The Toronto Blue Jays' front office has made plenty of midseason trades in past seasons, but their latest move is a mold-breaker.
MELBOURNE, Australia — The exit door at the FIFA Women's World Cup could swing open for Canada on Monday. Or the Canadians could use it to usher out co-host Australia. The stakes couldn't be higher on the final day of Group B play. "We know it's going to be a fight (Monday). They're fighting for their life," veteran Canadian midfielder Sophie Schmidt said of the 10th-ranked Matildas. "But we're prepared as best we can be for what they have to offer. We know what we have to do to get the result.
The MLB trade deadline is one of the most exciting times of the year for baseball junkies. USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know.
The Blue Jays enter Tuesday's trade deadline low on crippling weaknesses, but with plenty of opportunities to upgrade — starting with the offence.
The two-time Super Bowl champion got into physical altercations with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates at practices.
Find out when the Duke of Sussex will be heading to Asia (hint: it's soon!)
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Céline Boutier carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Evian Championship by six shots for her first major title Sunday. The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013. “It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf,” Boutier said. “This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy
The New York Yankees are reaching the MLB trade deadline with many positional needs, but the market is moved on without them.
The Texas Rangers acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets, an all-in move for the surprise AL West leaders. Both teams announced the deal Sunday after news of the agreement broke Saturday evening. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Scherzer will make his Rangers debut Thursday when he starts at home against the Chicago White Sox. The trade netted the Mets one of Texas' top prospects in infielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atla
TORONTO — The players and coaches in the Toronto Blue Jays' clubhouse are getting used to being buyers ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline. Toronto holds the third and final wild-card spot in the American League and, with a four-game series starting on Monday against the division-leading Baltimore Orioles, an AL East title is also a possibility. That means the Blue Jays are looking to add rather than subtract before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. Toronto manager John Schneider said hi
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.