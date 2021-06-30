Kangaroo Splashes Around in Sea at Brisbane Beach

A kangaroo delighted beachgoers in Queensland when it took a dip in the sea on June 27.

Video by Adam Doughty shows the kangaroo jumping into the water for a quick swim at Amity Point Beach, on North Stradbroke Island in Brisbane.

“Dad and I were fishing on the beach Sunday afternoon at 5:30 pm. And we heard “thump, thump”. It was a big ’roo jumping for the water. We haven’t seen this before,” Doughty told Storyful. Credit: Adam Doughty via Storyful