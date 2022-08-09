Kangaroo Joeys at San Antonio Zoo Can't Get Enough of Hose as Temperatures Soar

Kangaroo joeys at the San Antonio Zoo were delighted to get hosed down by a zookeeper on Monday, August 8, as temperatures soared to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius).

This footage shows a group of young kangaroos enthusiastically jumping around while being sprayed with water.

“The baby kangaroos can’t get enough of the water hose!” read a caption accompanying the video.

According to the zoo’s website, there are six joeys that visitors can see at their Kangaroo Krossing exhibit. Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]