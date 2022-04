A kangaroo joey hopped back and forth while investigating his Easter egg enrichment treats at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo.

Video shared by the zoo, which said it was taken on April 16, shows baby kangaroo Mako breaking an egg before nibbling into one.

“Mako’s reaction to Easter eggs has us in stitches!” wrote the zoo. Credit: San Antonio Zoological Society via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]