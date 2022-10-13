Kangaroo Hops Along Flooded Farm Road As Heavy Rains Hit Rural New South Wales

A kangaroo was spotted hopping along a flooded dirt road on a rural property in Booligal, New South Wales, on October 8, as dark storm clouds loomed above.

Video filmed by Zelda Chambers, who lives on the farming property, shows the animal jumping amongst the flooded paddocks, before moving out of the water and hopping away safely.

“Three days of intense storms and above average rainfall for the third year running,” Chambers told Storyful.

Emergency warnings and evacuations orders have been in place across the Riverina and Central West, with the State Emergency Service focusing efforts on towns such as of Forbes, Bathurst, Mudgee and Dubbo. Credit: Zelda Chambers via Storyful