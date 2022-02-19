Kamala Harris Warns of Consequences of 'Unprovoked Invasion' of Ukraine at Munich Security Conference

United States Vice President Kamala Harris warned of severe and “far-reaching” consequences for Russia in the event of an “unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine during her address to The Munich Security Conference on February 19.

Harris told the conference that the West was facing a historic, “defining moment” as Russia carried out what she described as a familiar “playbook of aggression,” where their “actions simply do not match their words.”

During her speech, the Vice President said: “Russia will plead ignorance and innocence, it will create false pretext for invasion, and it will amass troops and firepower in plain sight.”

“We now receive reports of what appears to be provocations. And we see Russia spreading disinformation, lies, and propaganda.

“Nonetheless, in a deliberate and coordinated effort, we, together, are: one, exposing the truth and, two, speaking with a unified voice.”

UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also addressed the conference on Saturday. Credit: The White House via Storyful