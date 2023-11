CBC

Toronto police say they have seized 551 kilograms of cocaine and 441 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in a drug bust they describe as the largest in the force's history.Seven people, of the Greater Toronto Area, have been arrested and charged in connection with the illicit drugs, according to Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement drug squad. Two of the accused are still in custody, he said, while five have received bail."The drugs were destined for the streets of Toronto and b