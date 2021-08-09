Kai Jones with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — As Kelsey Mitchell was cycling for Olympic gold in Tokyo, her friends back home in Edmonton were donning her old racing skin suits and cheering her on as they watched the track competition on Nicole Ruptash's deck. Mitchell and Ruptash are more than just good friends. The two have known each other since junior high, and when Mitchell travelled to Toronto for the training camp where she switched from soccer to cycling, Ruptash went with her. And after Ruptash got hit in the mouth durin