Kai Jones with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers
Kai Jones (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 08/08/2021
Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.
The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi became the first basketball players with five Olympic gold medals.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.
The Boston Red Sox halted their tumble in the standings with an extra-inning win to split a doubleheader with the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.
Ciryl Gane went into Houston and took out the hometown hero Derrick Lewis with a meticulous attack resulting in a third round TKO for the UFC interim heavyweight title.
Abdul Kanneh had a 102-yard interception return as the Ottawa Redblacks spoiled the start of the new Elks era in Edmonton, emerging with a season-opening 16-12 road victory.
Omar Vizquel managed the Barons for two seasons, but was dismissed after an incident in the clubhouse.
This was frightening.
Troy Polamalu tested positive for the coronavirus just eight days ago, which put his status for the Hall of Fame ceremony in doubt.
Devin Funchess appeared to be trying to make a joke with reporters when he used an anti-Asian slur on Saturday.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions: ___ The guy called Megatron once had an unenviable nickname: Butterfingers. Calvin Johnson certainly outgrew his penchant for dropping the ball, becoming one of the NFL’s most productive receivers. He has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson spent nine seasons with the Lions, and Detroit made the playoffs only twice. Indeed, Johnson suffered through an 0-16 season, yet led the league with 12 touchdow
EDMONTON — As Kelsey Mitchell was cycling for Olympic gold in Tokyo, her friends back home in Edmonton were donning her old racing skin suits and cheering her on as they watched the track competition on Nicole Ruptash's deck. Mitchell and Ruptash are more than just good friends. The two have known each other since junior high, and when Mitchell travelled to Toronto for the training camp where she switched from soccer to cycling, Ruptash went with her. And after Ruptash got hit in the mouth durin
Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.