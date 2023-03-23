K9 Partners for Patriots helping more veterans than ever before

Associated Press

Will Levis had no hesitation about throwing at the NFL scouting combine because he wanted to “show off” his “canon” of an arm. “It’s been a lot of fun, a lot of new experiences, a lot of new people in my life, and it’s just been very challenging, very difficult,” Levis said about the pre-draft process on the AP Pro Football Podcast. The 23-year-old, strong-armed quarterback is expected to be one of the top players selected in next month’s NFL draft.