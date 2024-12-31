K.J. Simpson with the And-1!

Ja Morant missed most of last season with a right shoulder injury, too.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Saturday in the SEC should be a great start to conference play.
Does your fantasy football league's championship extend through Week 18? Andy Behrens has you covered with plenty of waiver wire pickups worth considering in the NFL's wildest week!
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC. Meanwhile in the NFC, the South division is still up for grabs along with the No. 1 overall seed.
On LeBron James' 40th birthday, we celebrate him with a debate all his own.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
The Packers lost yet again to one of the NFL's elite teams.
Scott Pianowski highlights several strong rookie performances in Week 17, which will surely end up dictating many fantasy title matchups.
Russell had been moved to a bench role while Lakers coach JJ Redick looked for better defense in the lineup.
Shedeur Sanders apparently knows where he's going. Do the Giants?
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.