Juvenile Suspect in Deadly Raleigh Shooting Arrested, Police Say

At least five people, including an off duty police officer, were killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, October 13, according to police.

Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo told a press conference that the suspect in the shooting was taken into custody at at 9.37pm on Thursday. “A white male juvenile was arrested by the Raleigh police department,” Borneo said.

“A responding police officer who was injured and hospitalised has been released. One victim remains in critical condition,” Borneo said.

“This is a sad and tragic day for the City of Raleigh,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. “We have to end this mindless gun violence that is happening in our country…we have to wake up,” Baldwin added.

Raleigh Police said officers were responding to an active shooting in the Hedingham area on Thursday. Credit: City of Raleigh via Storyful