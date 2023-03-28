Juvenile armed robbery suspect killed, Lakewood officer hurt in shooting, police say

Storyful

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released images from the scene of a shooting at Covenant School, where three nine-year-old children and three adults were killed on Monday morning, March 27.Police posted an image of a Honda Fit and said it belonged to the shooter, identified by police as 28-year-old Nashville resident Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who drove the vehicle to the Covenant School campus.Detectives searched the vehicle and found “additional material written by Hale”, the MNPD said. In an afternoon press conference, police chief John Drake said investigators found a manifesto, writings, and detailed maps of the school.Additional images released by police show a shattered glass door, where police said Hale entered the Covenant building after shooting out the glass.Other images show a shattered windscreen and window on campus. Police said Hale had fired on police from a second-story window as they arrived at the scene.Hale was armed with three guns and significant ammunition, police said, and fired a “number of rounds” inside the Covenant Church/School building.Hale was shot dead by police at the scene. Hale was a former student at The Covenant School, according to police. Credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Storyful