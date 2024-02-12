Juszczyk chokes up over 'numb' feeling of 49ers' SB LVIII loss in OT
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk chokes up over the "numb" feeling of the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a harsh message for his coach in a chaotic moment on the sidelines in the second quarter.
In a nutshell? Lots.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift. Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch with less than one minute remaining in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Meco
Prince Harry attended the NFL Honors in Las Vegas, but that doesn't mean he will be at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Super Bowl 58 was briefly disrupted when two fans ran on the field during the run of play between the Chiefs and 49ers.
Tom Brady is expected to purchase a 7% stake in the Raiders.
Unclear if she's a noted 49ers fan, but she is football royalty having triumphed during the halftime show in 2017.
This is what we call a flawless finish
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mecole Hardman didn't immediately know he had made the game-ending touchdown catch in the Super Bowl to give the Kansas City Chiefs their second straight championship. No, it took a minute for the moment to hit the Chiefs wide receiver. “I blacked out man,” Hardman said after making the catch. “I forgot we actually won the game.” Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes sprinted after him in the end zone and shared the good news. “I threw a touchdown to this dude to
Taylor Swift finally made it to Super Bowl LVIII and was seen arriving hand in hand with her friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. Video of Swift’s arrival and subsequent appearances have gone viral on social media as the excitement grows for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Concerns …
The designer tells PEOPLE Kyle Juszczyk has always been her number-one supporter
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly cross-checked Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig, who fired a close-in slap shot into an empty net.
Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is playing in Sunday's big game
MONTREAL — Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less. Caroline Proulx released the estimate earlier this week as she presented a comparatively cheaper plan to spend $870 million to replace the unstable and hazardous roof of the stadium built for the 1976 Olympic Games. The venue can't hold games or exhibitio
During her show in Las Vegas, Adele had a funny reaction to Eagles center Jason Kelce’s shout-out.
Oops!…She did it again!
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor had an emotional victory last year in the Canadian Open, capped by an unforgettable tackle. The 35-year-old Canadian made more memories at the Phoenix Open with a massive rally to take down Charley Hoffman. Taylor rallied from three down with four holes left in regulation and made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff Sunday, capping another wild week at the Phoenix Open. “The finish was pretty dreamlike and hitting all those
The jersey Tom Brady wore when the Patriots overcame the famous 28–3 deficit against the Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl was stolen from the locker room. It was later recovered after an investigation led by the FBI.
The 49ers quarterback and his wife-to-be met while students at Iowa State.
If the Bears trade Justin Fields, there's expected to be an active market for the former first-round QB, including his hometown Falcons.