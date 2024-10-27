Jusuf Nurkic slams it home

It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
Joe Davis needed only six words to elevate Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam.
Get live updates, highlights, stats and analysis on Saturday's action all day long.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their biggest takeaways from the 2024 World Series media day and give their New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 predictions.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
The schools last played each other twice in the same season in 1945.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.