Jusuf Nurkic rises up and throws it down

Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley remembers looking up during a game in front of his hometown crowd in Sydney, N.S., a few years ago and seeing a boy with a No. 77 jersey and the name Hinkley on the back.The boy had a big smile on his face, Hinkley recalled."That is one of my proudest moments, and I'll never forget it," he wrote in an Instagram post Monday.Hinkley, 19, has been reflecting on his hockey career after a medical exam Friday revealed a lesion on his brain, ending