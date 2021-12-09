Jusuf Nurkic with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had two goals and Max Pacioretty scored the winner as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night. Vegas won its third in a row while bringing an abrupt end to Dallas’ seven-game win streak. Trailing by two goals in the third period, the Golden Knights used three unanswered goals and scored at least five times for the fourth time in six games. Trailing the Stars 4-2, Michael Amadio made it a one-goal game with his second of the season, St