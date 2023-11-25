Jusuf Nurkic with the great assist!

Though the move came with plenty of scrutiny and risk, the early returns of handing the keys to the franchise to Scottie Barnes have been promising.
A B.C.-born basketball player at the University of California Berkeley went into the stands Monday to confront a fan who allegedly called him a terrorist.Following Cal's loss to UTEP on Monday in the SoCal Challenge held in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement that Fardaws Aimaq "was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan — including being called a terrorist." "I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such la
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich grabbed the microphone and chastised the crowd at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night, telling fans to stop booing former Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. “Excuse me for a second,” Popovich said, silencing the crowd late in the first half. “Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? Have a little class. It’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.” Leonard has been jeered by Spurs fans since he demanded a t
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury wanted to rock an Indigenous-themed mask to honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night, and the NHL just said "nah."
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
The NBA says it is investigating an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October. “We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday. Giddey had no comment when
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
HoopsHype ranks the 12 best 2023-24 NBA MVP rankings so far, feautiring the likes of Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
Harald Hasselbach, who won a Grey Cup and two Super Bowls over his professional football career, has died, the Calgary Stampeders said Thursday. He was 56. The family of the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman said Hasselbach had cancer, the Stampeders said in a release. Hasselbach, who attended South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, B.C., and the University of Washington, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989. He played 50 games for Calgary from 1990-'93, helping
Mercedes star Hamilton has accused his rival team’s principal Horner of “stirring” the pot.
The Sabres rookie has blown away expectations, and his dazzling first career goal won't be putting a damper on those anytime soon.
The Raptors are once again struggling to find their footing on a night to night basis.
As many suspected would be the case, it's off to "Robidas Island" for the laboring Leafs defenseman.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds to play, and the Dallas Mavericks blew a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter before rallying back for a 104-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. LeBron James scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and made the tiebreaking tip-in with 1:16 to play for the Lakers, but the NBA career scoring leader also made a turnover with four seconds left and then missed a tying 3-poin
Patrick Mahomes says defenses are “putting themselves out there” if they choose to defend the Chiefs this way.
DaRon Bland came into Thursday’s game on the cusp of making NFL history. What NFL record did Bland set during the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game?
Elite athletes generally require six to nine months of rehabilitation before they’re ready to return after Achilles surgery, according to experts.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand