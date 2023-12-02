Jusuf Nurkic with the flush
Corey Perry had his contract terminated earlier this week after reports of an "alcohol-related" incident.
The league’s least inhibited player is a great reminder that basketball is supposed to be fun.
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin posted on Instagram on Friday that he and his wife, Kenzy, have lost their baby due in April 2024.
The NFL superstar's widow and son tell PEOPLE about the severe memory loss that led to a diagnosis, their hope of helping others with a documentary on CTE risks
To make that kind of money for those performances, and then to call foul on the Tour is quite the bold move.
"Jon Rahm is one of the biggest assets that we have on the PGA Tour.”
Postgame quotes from the podium, lockerroom after Seattle lost 41-35 to Dallas at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night.
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he was going to "do what's right and take care of" videographer Kevin Fitzgibbons after the NFL suspended him.
For the first time ever, the NFL is using the new "Monday Night Football" flex rules to change a matchup, moving Eagles-Seahawks into the slot.
DK Metcalf is one of the fastest players in the NFL.
Former PGA champion Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell and Kyle Stanley are among 73 players who signed up for the LIV Golf Promotions qualifier next week in Abu Dhabi, where three spots are up for grabs to be part of the 2024 rosters. The PGA Tour had said players would not be suspended for playing the qualifier, although they would need to get a media rights release.
The Clippers completed a stretch of five games in seven days with a 120-114 loss to the Warriors on Thursday. What are the takeaways for the team?
Chicago Fire is saying goodbye to yet another cast member. Alberto Rosende, who has played Blake Gallo for four seasons, will exit the NBC drama in the Season 12 premiere (airing Jan. 17), TVLine has confirmed. The actor first joined Fire in Season 8 as a promising but sometimes reckless rookie firefighter with a tragic …
TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs were cruising. The winger had bagged his second-career hat trick to snap a long goal drought and help his team build a 3-1 advantage through two periods. All Toronto had to do was lock things down over the final 20 minutes. A familiar storyline then bubbled to the surface, setting the stage for Marner to leave a final mark on the night — after his goaltender held the fort. Marner buried the shootout winner on the heels of emphatically halting an eight-g
It has become a troubling pattern for Sweden. Make it nine times that the Nordic country with a proud heritage in winter sports has put its hand up to stage a Winter Olympics, only to be knocked back. The latest rejection came Wednesday when the International Olympic Committee opted for a late French bid — combining the snowy Alps region with the Riviera resort of Nice — to host the Winter Games in 2030 rather than ones from Switzerland and Sweden. The Swedes are somewhat puzzled. After all, the
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the undermanned Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Thursday night. Klay Thompson scored 10 straight during a key fourth-quarter stretch and finished with 22 points for the Warriors, who lost guards Chris Paul and Gary Payton II to injuries during a 124-123 loss Tuesday night at Sacramento, when they blew a 24-point lead in the In-Season Tournament to miss advancing out of Group
Conor McGregor welcomed a new baby boy.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland added to his NFL-leading interception total with a nifty pick, though that didn't really make up for the big plays against the Dallas Cowboys cornerback before they rallied to avoid their first home loss this season. Bland didn't return this one for a touchdown — he already has the NFL record with five picks returned for scores — but his eighth interception of the season late in the third quarter ended a streak of three consecutive TD drives for the Seattle Se
Woods shot a two-under-par 70 in the second round of the Hero World Challenge.