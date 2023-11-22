Jusuf Nurkic with the big dunk

On Monday, the Alouettes DB clarified his post-game comments: "I just felt that the French language was not respected and it's nothing against the English."
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points with five 3-pointers to extend his latest NBA record, Klay Thompson broke out of his shooting slump with a season-high 20 points, and the Golden State Warriors snapped their six-game losing streak with a 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Already the league’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, Curry is the first player in league history to have four or more in his first 13 games. The nine-time All-Star and two-time MVP was 8
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
Who are the hottest players in the league at any given moment? To determine that, we're introducing HoopsHype's Form Rating metric. This advanced metric takes into account each player's overall rating in the previous 15 days to identify the most ...
DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone were ejected in the first half of Denver's game at Detroit on Monday night. Jokic received his first technical for arguing a call in the first quarter. Malone was ejected for going onto the court to dispute a call late in the period. Jokic was tossed after arguing another call with 1:22 left in the first half. Jokic had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15:13 minutes before being tossed. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/
The surprise outing comes ahead of the next Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler
The Raptors are off to a middling 6-7 start, but a look under the hood provides reason for optimism.
Zach Wilson really had a day to forget in the New York Jets' lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday
Sam Kerr popped the question two years after Kristie Mewis comforted her on the field following the USWNT's win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
Two former NBA players scoffed at the notion that the Sacramento Kings could be major players in the trade market this season.
The Chicago Bulls front office is reportedly "less than thrilled" with Zach LaVine following awkward post-game moment over the weekend.
VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes maintains he's not getting carried away by the numbers. He's the first player to crack the 30 point mark in the 2023-24 NHL regular season with eight goals -- tying a career-high -- and 22 assists. "Yeah, I mean I was second in the league for defencemen last year, you know, it doesn’t really mean much at the end of the day," he said on Monday after the Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1. Hughes is the third defenceman in NHL history to have 30 points in the first 17 ga
The Windsor Spitfires have fired head coach Jerrod Smith after just four months on the job. In a statement Monday night, the team said Smith was relieved of his duties effective immediately. "He has been a committed coach and advocate for the Spitfires for many years," the statement reads. "His support and dedication have been exemplary. We thank Jerrod for his effort and commitment and wish him the best in his future endeavours."The team said no further comment was available Monday night, but g
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
The Knicks point to Silver's strong relationship with Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum, and are also seeking $10 million in damages.
VANCOUVER — The NHL's Department of Player Safety says Canucks forward Nils Hoglander has been fined for slew-footing San Jose's Kevin Labanc during Vancouver's 3-1 win on Monday. Hoglander has been fined US$2,864.58, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association. The Swedish forward was given a match penalty for the infraction and ejected from the game with Connor Garland serving the penalty for his teammate. The incident hap
The Duke of Sussex took part in a hockey tradition just as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth did before him