Justyn-Henry Malloy's solo home run (4)
Justyn-Henry Malloy powers a solo home run to left field, cutting the Tigers' deficit to 2-1 in the top of the 5th
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
Mychal Thompson, who won two titles with the “Showtime” Lakers, really wanted his son in Los Angeles.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The class-action lawsuit also includes six NCAA conferences.
Craig Monroe has been absent from the broadcast booth since June 9.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.
The race felt like it would never end.
Stewart's on a faster career scoring pace than the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
That audacious goal is starting to look a little less implausible after Lyles swept the 100 and 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials.
Three different contenders for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team have gone down with injuries this week.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.