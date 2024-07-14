Justyn-Henry Malloy's game-tying single
Justyn-Henry Malloy laces a game-tying single to center field, tying the game 3-3 in the bottom of the 9th inning
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
The Rookie of the Year race between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is shaping up to be an all-timer.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
Bronny James is averaging five points on 23% shooting for the winless Lakers.
Basketball legend Jerry West was a regular presence at the NBA Summer League. The league honored him by holding his regular courtside seat.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
In today's edition: Skenes dazzles again, upset at Wimbledon, Spurs ball boy-turned-head coach, Disco Demolition Night and more.
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston share their personal style, favorite fit moments and thoughts on the WNBA's fashion renaissance.
The Steelers are coming off a playoff season, with a new look at QB.
"This is inexcusable."
A first-half red card put Colombia at a disadvantage for the entire second half. But Uruguay couldn't capitalize in a 1-0 Colombia win.
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.