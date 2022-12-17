Justise Winslow with a block vs the Dallas Mavericks

The Canadian Press

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will have more on the line than retaining hope in the weak NFC South race as rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder makes his debut as the starter on Sunday at New Orleans. That game is the start of a four-week audition for Ridder that could help determine the Falcons' long-term plan at quarterback. Ridder was named the starter by coach Arthur Smith on Monday. On Wednesday, the Falcons lost their only experienced quarterback when they announced that form