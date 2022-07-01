Justin Turner's solo home run
Justin Turner powers a solo home run to left-center field for his fifth homer of the season, tying the game at 1 for the Dodgers in the 2nd
TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati
SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor
Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo
VANCOUVER — Even after setting a CFL record, B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke saw room for improvement. The 24-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., threw for 436 yards on Saturday, powering the Lions to a dominant 44-3 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. It was the most passing yards a Canadian quarterback has ever put up in a CFL game, eclipsing the 427-yard mark set by Gerry Dattilio in 1981. "I'm just a distributor of the football out there. Those guys are getting in the right positions and
TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found
LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p
Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo
EDMONTON — In this tale of two cities, it was the worst of times … and the worst of times. The Edmonton Elks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Canada Day, and, the way these teams are going, offensive fireworks might not be on the menu. Both are 0-3, and both are struggling to move the football. With the Elks, we expected there to be pains under new general manager and coach Chris Jones. He inherited a team that finished 3-11 last season and wasn’t expected to be a contender in 2022. But the Tica
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed
CLEVELAND (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Gary Sánchez had four RBIs to help the Minnesota Twins stretch their lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie (4-6). Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota, now three games up on Cleveland. The teams will play four more times this week. The Guardians have lost five straight. Gray (4-1) gave
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that Jim Pappin, who scored the winning goal in the 1967 Stanley Cup final, has died at age 82. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Pappin," the Maple Leafs said. "Jim played five seasons in Toronto, winning the Stanley Cup in 1964 & '67. Named one of the 100 Greatest Leafs, he scored the Cup-winning goal and led the team in scoring in '67. Our thoughts are with his family and friends." Pappin spent parts of five seasons in Toronto f
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin matched a career high with 12 strikeouts, Yadiel Hernandez delivered a go-ahead two-run double, and the Washington Nationals rallied in the eighth inning for the second straight game, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Tuesday night. Corbin (4-10) allowed one run in eight innings for Washington, which has won three in a row and six of eight. Pittsburgh has lost five in a row by a combined seven runs. The Nationals sputtered with runners in scoring position much o
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson homered twice and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies were without Bryce Harper for the second straight game, and the 2021 NL MVP will be sidelined indefinitely due to a broken left thumb that interim manager Rob Thomson said will require surgery. Olson put on a Harper-like display with his two homers, the second time he’s done that in a game this season and the 13t
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the San Francisco Giants backed their ace with four home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Evan Longoria, Thairo Estrada, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who snapped a three-game skid. They had lost five of six after winning seven of their previous eight. Brandon Drury homered for the Reds, who have lost eight of their last nine games. “That’s the team that we expect ourselves