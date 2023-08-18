Justin Turner's RBI single

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Kevin Gausman is looking at the bigger picture after a disappointing outing. Gausman allowed seven runs — five earned — on seven hits as the Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 9-4 on Wednesday. Gausman said he struggled with his splitter all game but he's not going to run the risk of over-correcting after the pitch has been effective all year. "To be honest, where we're at in the season, I'm not going to really look into this one too much," said Gausman (9-7), who stru