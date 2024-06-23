Justin Turner called safe at 2nd after challenge
Justin Turner is called safe after his helmet blocks the tag as he slides into 2nd base in the top of the 1st vs. the Guardians
Justin Turner is called safe after his helmet blocks the tag as he slides into 2nd base in the top of the 1st vs. the Guardians
Fans of the burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry didn't have to wait long for their next rematch. Just one week after the Fever wrapped up an impressive win over the Sky, the two teams meet again on Sunday afternoon.
Max Scherzer is expected to make his 2024 debut for the Texas Rangers on Sunday versus the Kansas City Royals.
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martínez has been suspended for 80 games after violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
Robert Whittaker is still very much a member of the UFC's middleweight elite.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Oilers are hoping to become the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 3-0 in the Cup Final.
Olympic swimming will move back to the second week of competition to accommodate the change in venue to SoFi Stadium.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Just split it with 20 friends and it's $1,000 each!
The Houston Astros are calling up pitcher Jake Bloss to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. There's no time for him to progress through the minors right now.
Domínguez made a splash in his 2023 MLB debut, with four home runs in eight games before being sidelined due to a UCL tear.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, which could give him a shot at franchise history.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellegner and SI's Pat Forde react to statements made by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer about the current roster being one of the best ever, share their favorite non conference games for the upcoming season and Les Miles suing LSU over vacated wins.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
Verlander will lose a $35 million player option and become a free agent this offseason if he falls short of an innings threshold.
Three years ago, 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby won gold in Tokyo. Now, she'll deal with the disappointment of not qualifying for Paris.
Brink grabbed her knee in pain after falling to the court and needed the help of trainers to carry her from the court.