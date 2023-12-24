Justin Jefferson's best plays from 141-yard game Week 16

Associated Press

The New York Mets must pay a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million after a fourth-place finish in their division, among an unprecedented eight teams that owe the penalty for the 2023 season. Owner Steve Cohen's Mets finished with a tax payroll of $374.7 million, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball on Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press. The Mets' tax bill came to $100,781,932 after they finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87 in the most expensive flop in baseball history.