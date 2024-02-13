Justin Holiday sets up the nice finish
Justin Holiday sets up the nice finish, 02/12/2024
Not "Rolling in the Deep"...
This is what we call a flawless finish
Lively watched the game from a suite with her close friend Taylor Swift, Swift's family members and friends including Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone
After winning a second consecutive Super Bowl, the Chiefs hit the town in Las Vegas – and yes, Taylor Swift was there too.
Chad Hobbs captured a scene of lion cubs playing at MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa, and the cute footage was shared with LatestSightings.com.
One PGA Tour player admitted he's unlikely to return to the event in the future.
Rowdy galleries and hecklers rankled golfers like Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Billy Horschel on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale
Taylor Swift finally made it to Super Bowl LVIII and was seen arriving hand in hand with her friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. Video of Swift’s arrival and subsequent appearances have gone viral on social media as the excitement grows for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Concerns …
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a harsh message for his coach in a chaotic moment on the sidelines in the second quarter.
The NFL wife paired her dress with silver heels and a matching handbag
The "Late Show" host called out one of the league's most severe problems in his postgame Super Bowl monologue.
The family of four celebrated the big win, which makes two in a row for quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs
"I accepted it. I embrace the term seagull as a nickname."
“I want to kick all these young guys' butts, believe me," Hoffman said after his WM Phoenix Open playoff loss.
Multiple San Francisco 49ers players say they didn't know the new overtime rules that factored into their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly cross-checked Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig, who fired a close-in slap shot into an empty net.
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs are bracing to play their next several games without top defenseman Morgan Rielly, who could be facing a lengthy suspension. He has an in-person hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety scheduled for Tuesday in New York. An in-person hearing allows the league to suspend Rielly for six or more games. Rielly cross-checked Ridly Greig up high in retaliation for the Ottawa Senators player firing a slap shot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left in t
The 49ers quarterback and his wife-to-be met while students at Iowa State.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods and Sunday red is no longer just a shirt. It’s a brand. Woods is starting a new year with a new look, announcing Monday evening an extended partnership with TaylorMade Golf to launch a lifestyle brand that will be called Sun Day Red. The change came about by Woods and Nike ending a 27-year relationship, which dated to when Woods turned pro in August 1996 with his “Hello, World” campaign. Nike ended its equipment business (golf clubs and golf balls) in 2016. Woods p
The cartoon character's pointed one-liner had viewers in stitches during Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast.