Justin Holiday hammers it home
Justin Holiday hammers it home, 12/28/2023
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and quarterback treated their fellow players to some fun gifts this year
A long-haul truck driver from British Columbia, reported missing shortly after arriving in Winnipeg for a delivery on Friday, has been found dead, according to a family friend.Farah Ali Mohamud, 34, drove to Winnipeg from Vancouver to deliver a load Friday morning and was scheduled to pick up another load on Saturday morning. His truck was found in the parking lot behind the Sherbrook Inn. "Police informed [family] that they discovered his body not far away … from where the truck was found," Sai
The Masters champ had previously said LIV was "not a golf tournament."
DALLAS (AP) — Mark Cuban sees a future of NBA ownership where the advantages will be in real estate. The high-profile billionaire says that's why he sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to a pair of families with strong ties to the hotel and casino industry. The NBA on Wednesday approved Cuban's sale of a controlling interest in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families, who run Las Vegas Sands Corp. The deal was approved just shy of a month since Miriam Adelson and Sivan and P
David Jolly says that the GOP frontrunner's latest attacks on Letitia James and Jack Smith are "cause for danger and concern" The post Trump’s Social Media Tantrums Show an ‘Old Man Afraid of Prison,’ Former Florida Congressman Says appeared first on TheWrap.
On Christmas Day, Marjolaine Rocheleau was looking forward to spending quality time with her grandson, opening presents, baking cookies and playing outside. Instead, she spent the day at CHEO waiting for updates on his condition, after seven-year-old Jayden Hunter was seriously injured in a collision on the evening of Dec. 22. "His pelvis is broken in four different places, and also a vein in his left leg was sectioned in two, and they had to bring the vein back together," Rocheleau said of his
It's been more than a month since Gurdit Singh Sidhu's parents were shot and killed at their family's Caledon rental house.The shooting, just before midnight on Nov. 20, left doors and walls in the property riddled with bullet holes. Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu, both 57, were visiting Sidhu and his sister from India and planned to travel home in January.Jagtar died at the scene and Harbhajan died in hospital. Both were shot more than 20 times, Sidhu said. Instead of celebrating his father's
The professional dancers share sons Shai, 6, and Rio, 6 months
The two men had gone out the day after Christmas, scouting for fishing holes at a creek in northwest Indiana, when something shiny in the distance caught their attention.
Nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson offers a short and simple response to what could signal the end of his two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos.
‘If you stepped in off the street and you had no idea who’s in the net, he looked like an NHL goalie — except with a little more gray in the beard.’
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions. Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003.
Police tape is strung up on a lock on the Rideau River Thursday morning near where emergency services are searching for a missing teenager. (Patricia Sauzede-Bilodeau/Radio-Canada)Ottawa police say they've found the body of a teenage boy in the Rideau River and the search for a second missing boy continues Thursday.Ottawa paramedics said they first heard reports about four teenagers who fell through the ice near Nicholls Island Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.Two teens age 15 and 17 were found a
With their playoff hopes fading, the Denver Broncos will sit Russell Wilson for the final two games of the season, according to multiple reports.
The suspect, 44-year-old Jason Cachuela, was later found dead by suicide, Hawaii News Now reported.
Vancouver Police are commending the bravery of two food delivery workers who were stabbed when they intervened in an attempted robbery stemming from a Facebook Marketplace sale. VPD Sgt. Steve Addison says a 21-year-old suspect is in custody after being subdued by bystanders when he tried to rob the seller in the transaction. Addison says the incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the Olympic Village neighbourhood, when the 36-year-old seller was meeting a buyer for an in-person exchan
"Also…Favorite Christmas to date. Heart so full. 🫶🏼," Burgess wrote in her caption
"But as someone who shed tears of joy getting to see Taylor at the Eras Tour earlier this year, I’ll take it," Katie Miller tells PEOPLE
The Canadian model looked stunning for the second night in a row as she attended boyfriend Kyle Kuzma's game.
“This is an extremely disturbing case,” officials said.