Justin Holiday with a 3-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

Justin Holiday (Indiana Pacers) with a 3-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 12/14/2020
NEW YORK — Jared Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship.Pretty soon, too.That doesn’t bother him one bit.“Hearing comments like that motivates me,” Porter said Monday after being introduced as New York’s general manager. “It shows a strong commitment from ownership who wants to win, who wants to put a winner on the field for the fan base in New York, and I completely align with that. It excites me. I want those expectations.”In a news conference on Zoom that lasted nearly 50 minutes, Porter outlined his vision of emphasizing talent, flexibility, innovation and depth throughout a Mets organization in transformation under new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson.Cohen, a hugely successful hedge fund manager with an appetite for winning, bought the club last month from the Wilpon and Katz families for $2.42 billion. The lifelong Mets fan, finally calling shots for his favourite team, said it would be a disappointment if they don’t win the World Series within three to five years.Tall talk for a franchise with two titles in 59 seasons of existence -- and none since 1986. Those type of lofty demands are more commonly associated with Yankees brass across town, while the stumbling Mets have slogged through nine losing seasons in the last 12.Porter’s job is to help change all that.“I think what we’ve talked about the most is just a cultural shift, for one. Adding good people to the organization. Improving on the organizational culture. Adding depth to the roster,” Porter said. “It’s really important to create a situation where you’re a really hard team to play against. You’re hard to game-plan against in all areas.”It won’t be easy. New York went 26-34 during the pandemic-truncated season, tied for fourth in the NL East, and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and All-Star hitters Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil highlight a promising core. But the Mets still have several holes to fill in the rotation and lineup.The good news is Cohen has deep pockets and a willingness to spend, and Alderson acknowledged the Mets are actively shopping at the slowly developing top of the free-agent market.“There’s obviously a chance to really expand on the resources,” Porter said. “It is incredibly appealing and I feel very fortunate to be in a position where those resources are going to be provided to us.”Porter, 41, agreed to a four-year contract after spending the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice-president and assistant general manager under GM Mike Hazen. Before that, Porter worked under Theo Epstein with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, winning three World Series rings in Boston’s front office and another with the Cubs.“I keep them locked up,” Porter said. “I don’t wear them out.”In Queens, Porter will report to the 72-year-old Alderson, a former Mets GM who was brought back by Cohen and has taken over baseball operations.“I think it’s a flexible arrangement. For example, I’ve already turned over a couple of things to Jared,” Alderson said. “I think that we’ll be able to work really well together.“I think ultimately this will be a great fit.”___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name — they just don't know to what or when. Expressing that “it's time," owner Paul Dolan said that after months of internal discussions and meetings with groups, including Native Americans who have sought to have the team stop using a moniker many deem racist, the American League franchise is dropping the name it has been known by since 1915. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Dolan said: “The name is no longer acceptable in our world.” Dolan said the team will continue to be called Indians until a new name is chosen. That “multi-stage” process is in its early stages and the team will play — and be branded — as the Indians at least through next season. “We’ll be the Indians in 2021 and then after that, it’s a difficult and complex process to identify a new name and do all the things you do around activating that name,” Dolan said. "We are going to work at as quick a pace as we can while doing it right. "But we’re not going to do something just for the sake of doing it. We’re going to take the time we need to do it right.” Dolan said the team will not adopt an interim name until choosing its new one. “We don’t want to be the Cleveland Baseball Team or some other interim name," he said, adding he hopes the new name "will hopefully take us through multiple centuries.” Cleveland’s move follows a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington Football Team, previously known as the Redskins. “It was a learning process for me and I think when fair-minded, open-minded people really look at it, think about it and maybe even spend some time studying it, I like to think they would come to the same conclusion: It’s a name that had its time, but this is not the time now, and certainly going forward, the name is no longer acceptable in our world," Dolan said. As Cleveland considers new names, Dolan said Tribe, the team's popular nickname for decades, has been ruled out. “We are not going to take a half-step away from the Indians," said Dolan, acknowledging Tribe was an early choice. “The new name, and I do not know what it is, will not be a name that has Native American themes or connotations to it.” The decision was welcomed by Native American groups that met with the club. “The team made a genuine effort to listen and learn,” said Cynthia Connolly, executive board member of the Lake Erie Native American Council in the Cleveland Indigenous Coalition. “We hope this serves as a blueprint for other professional teams and the 200-plus high school teams in the Cleveland area. If there is a school or team that truly cares about fighting racism, these mascots cannot coexist.” The name change by the Indians is the latest by an organization reacting to a national movement, which gained momentum in the wake of widespread civil rights protests last summer, to have prejudicial names and symbols removed. Across the South, Civil War monuments were taken down, and in some cases names were taken off buildings. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker agreed with the decision. “I spent a lot of time with the Native Americans, especially the Cheyenne tribe in Montana, and I grew up with a lot of Navajo kids in Southern California," he said. "And so I think I think that it’s apropos. And it’s as good for the times and it’s been a long time coming.” Dolan said his “awakening or epiphany” came following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while being arrested by white Minneapolis police officers this summer. Cleveland's announcement was praised by Washington NFL coach Ron Rivera, who said his perspective changed after reading “The Real All-Americans,” a novel about a Native American football team. Rivera said he received angry letters from Washington fans who were upset with the name change. “But I’ve also gotten some notes from Native Americans that have said thank you for doing that and for respecting our wishes,” Rivera said. “The one thing I hope is that we don’t forget them. We don’t ignore them. We start paying attention to their plight and do right by them. They are Americans that do deserve the respect of us.” Dolan knows there are plenty of Indians fans who disagree with the decision. “I consider myself a fifth-generation Clevelander," he said. "It’s in our blood and baseball and the Indians are synonymous, and that goes to the whole intent versus impact thing. Nobody intended anything negative by our attachment to the name Indians, but the impact has been tough.” Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. grew up in the Cleveland area and has always followed the Indians. He said the change is overdue. “To me if the Native American people don’t appreciate that name, then it’s time to go,” Nance said. "I’m not just a fan of the Cleveland Indians, I’m a fan of Cleveland baseball. If they change their name to whatever it may be, the Spiders, the Guardians, whatever it is, I’m still going to be a fan. “Just because they changed the name doesn’t mean I stop loving the players, stop loving the manager. If it makes a group of people feel less marginalized, then I’m all for it," he said. It was only hours after Washington's decision in July that Dolan announced a thorough review of Cleveland's name. In recent months he met with fans, business leaders and researchers focused on Native American culture and issues. Dolan called those conversations “both enlightening and challenging.” He added there's a delicate balance between moving ahead and looking back. “We’re not walking away from our past," he said. “We’ll be the Cleveland Indians of 1915 to whatever year is that we ultimately change. We will always celebrate that. I don’t think we have to ignore it.” Cleveland's name change comes on the heels of the team removing the controversial Chief Wahoo logo from its caps and jerseys in 2019. The team has never stopped selling merchandise bearing the grinning, cartoonish figure, but Dolan said any profits from future sales of Wahoo items will go to Native American organizations or causes supporting Native Americans. Dolan's family bought the Indians in 2000, and even then he knew Chief Wahoo “was problematic.” It was only after this summer's unrest and in educating himself on Native American issues that he recognized Indians in the same light. “There is definitely some pain in this. It’s the end of an era or the beginning of an era. But accompanying that is the recognition and maybe even excitement that we’re going on to do something that is better. It will be better for the community. It will be better for our team. And it will be something hopefully that unites everybody. It’s not anything that we have to feel any kind of reluctance about expressing," he said. "It’s going to take some time for everybody to embrace but I think when they do, we’ll all be better off for it.” ___ AP Sports Writers Howard Fendrich and Kristie Rieken and Associated Press Writer Cheyanne Mumphrey contributed to this report. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Lamar Jackson has one of his favourite playmakers back to face the Browns. Baker Mayfield will be missing his top tight end.Sure-handed Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews is active for Monday night's critical AFC North matchup against Cleveland after missing two games. Another loss could put the Ravens (7-5) in serious jeopardy of missing the post-season.Andrews, who has 60 catches and six touchdown receptions this season, had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list before he was recently activated. He was one of 23 Baltimore players placed on the list following an outbreak of the virus.Jackson and Andrews, a Pro Bowler last year, have combined for 16 TDs over the past two seasons.Cleveland's offence will be without starting tight end Austin Hooper because of a neck injury.Hooper, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March, had been questionable coming in after his neck flared up last week. He's been solid as a blocker and pass-catcher for Mayfield and Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski, who likes to use multiple-tight end formations.Hooper has 30 receptions for 286 yards and two TDs.Rookie Harrison Bryant will start for Hooper and David Njoku and Stephen Carlson will get more snaps.Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell is active after being listed as questionable with a nagging calf injury.The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Campbell, who has four sacks and knocked down six passes, did not practice this week after playing just 23 snaps in Tuesday’s win over Dallas.The Browns are also missing Denzel Ward, their top cornerback, who is sidelined for his third straight game with a calf injury sustained against Philadelphia on Nov. 22.Cleveland's offensive line is intact. Right guard Wyatt Teller was activated form the COVID list on Sunday. He didn't practice at all last week as he was isolated following a close contact.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Tuesday:ENGLANDChelsea and Manchester City look to rebound from dropping points at the weekend when they open a midweek round in the Premier League. Chelsea travels to Wolverhampton on the back of only its second loss all season, 1-0 at Everton. City was held by Manchester United to 0-0 in a drab derby at Old Trafford, but faces the worst defence in the league when West Bromwich Albion arrives at Etihad Stadium. Chelsea is fifth and City ninth, with just seven points separating the top 10 in the division. The rest of the 13th round is played out across Wednesday and Thursday.SPAINReal Madrid hosts Athletic Bilbao looking for a third straight win to pull level with Spanish league front-runners Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s side is flying high after beating Sevilla and Atlético, in addition to winning its Champions League group, last week. Bilbao is in 13th place after not winning in three consecutive rounds. Also, the clubs from Spain’s top-flight join the Copa del Rey with games at lower division opponents. Sevilla plays Ciudad Lucena, Osasuna at Tomares, Valladolid at Cantolagua, and Huesca at Marchamalo.GERMANYEdin Terzic makes his debut as Borussia Dortmund coach at Werder Bremen and hopes to end the team’s three-game winless streak in the Bundesliga. The former assistant coach was appointed on Sunday as Lucien Favre’s replacement after Dortmund lost 5-1 at home to Stuttgart on Saturday. “To sum it up quickly, I’m always in favour of scoring one more goal than the opposition,” said Terzic, who is tasked with getting the best from Dortmund’s plethora of attacking stars in the absence of the injured Erling Haaland. Haaland is out until January, at least. Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach, whose coach Marco Rose has already been tipped to take over from Terzic next season. Hertha Berlin hosts Mainz and city rival Union Berlin visits Stuttgart, where the home side will hope to avenge its relegation/promotion playoff defeat to Union in 2019.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press