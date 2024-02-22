Justin Fields expresses desire to remain with Bears in chat on 'St. Brown Brothers' podcast

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Dubas wants to give Sidney Crosby and the rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins every opportunity to prove they're worth investing in this season. Time is running out. While Dubas isn't ready to commit to using his first trade deadline as Pittsburgh's general manager/director of hockey operations to hit the reset button on the NHL's oldest team, he also may not have a choice. The Penguins are currently eight points out of playoff position with eight games left before the March 8