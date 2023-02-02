Justin Bostic makes it official with FAMU

The Canadian Press

Residency rules. Pregnancy exemptions. Confusion, questions and ire. A Curling Canada news release intended to confirm the draw for the national women's championship instead sparked a debate about inclusivity, equality and options for teams with players who are pregnant. Prominent curlers from across the country took the national sports organization to task this week for the wording and creation of an exemption that only allowed teams ranked in the top five to apply. When a fourth-ranked team wa