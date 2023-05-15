Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline
Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018
"I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age could still look good, feel good, be good," Stewart told the magazine.
Sources are dishing on footage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seemingly arguing in their car.
Prince Andrew is resisting having to downside from Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage after having his royal allowance cut, according to reports.
Demi Moore celebrated becoming a new grandma on Mother's day—while rocking a leopard print string bikini.
Itsy-bitsy doesn't even begin to cover it.
It's official, Miley Cyrus is the undisputed queen of sideboob in a selection of new photographs she shared to Instagram.
The former president can't let go of his town hall tussle with the moderator.
The Duke of York is understood to be refusing to leave Royal Lodge, putting him on a collision course with his brother.
Wendt and Ratzenberger respectively played Norm Peterson and Cliff Clavin on Cheers, which aired from 1982 to 1993
Hailey and Justin Bieber went out to dinner at NOBU in New York City and the 26-year-old model was wearing a long pale grey blazer and no pants.
With her rarely showing her toned arms, we look how the mum-of-three royal maintains her fitness.
Lourdes Leon posted a tongue-in-cheek tribute to her famous mum as the US celebrated Mother's Day over the weekend.
Level up your hairdo.
Last night's BAFTA TV Awards provided plenty of celebrity red-carpet fashion, including Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton's co-ordinating outfits.
Blake Lively has attended the Cannes Film Festival twice, once in 2014 and once in 2016. She's worn 15 outfits between the two trips.
Last year the actress joked that she was "entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."
Shakira showed off a peek of her toned legs and abs in a purple fringed swimsuit in new photos. The singer was enjoying a day of sunshine on a boat.
The retired NFL icon took time to celebrate the two women who made him a father on Mother's Day
The pair are vying for favouritism ahead of the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.