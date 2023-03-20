'We need justice, we need peace': Family of Nehemiah Clark Jr. seeks justice after his untimely death

The Canadian Press

NANAIMO, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say one person is in hospital after a shooting in downtown Naniamo. The RCMP say the shooting was first reported by community safety officers who were flagged down by the victim at about 8 p.m. Saturday. They say the 39-year-old, who was bleeding heavily from a facial injury, told the officers he had been shot. Police say he was treated by paramedics before being sent to hospital. Mounties say the area was closed off to the public to allow investigato