Justice with Jessica: Aurora woman's killer on the loose since 2016

Months after a North York man's dealership told him to remove the after-market anti-theft device from his new Lexus, the $75,000 vehicle was stolen from a TTC parking lot on Oct. 3.The theft marks the second time in nine months that Mitchell Levine and his wife Stacie Korn have had a new Lexus, in particular, stolen from the Wilson subway station parking lot. It's also the third time in the last year that they have had a car stolen. "It's very frustrating," Levine told CBC Toronto. "When we trie