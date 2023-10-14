Justice with Jessica: Aurora woman's killer on the loose since 2016
A brutal murder was caught on camera in Aurora seven years ago, and to this day, police are still combing the streets for a young woman's killer.
A brutal murder was caught on camera in Aurora seven years ago, and to this day, police are still combing the streets for a young woman's killer.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid three gross indecency charges against a 97-year-old Ottawa woman, alleging she was involved in sexual assaults in the 1960s and 1970s in northern Ontario residential and day schools.The accused, Francoise Seguin, was a nun with the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa who worked at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany between 1958 and 1968, CBC Indigenous has learned.Seguin's name appears on a list
Melissa Banda, 37, was found dead in the bushes along a rural Texas road in August 2020
“I just hope he pulls through because the kids need him.”
Video appears to show Kaitlin Armstrong attempting to make a dash for freedom while awaiting trial in the shooting death of Anna "Mo" Wilson, authorities said.
A prolific Colombian serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children during the 1990s died Thursday in a hospital, prison authorities said. Luis Alfredo Garavito, nicknamed “The Beast,” confessed to having murdered children between the ages of 8 and 16 — mostly from low-income families – whom he kidnapped and abused by posing as a monk, a homeless person or a street vendor. The National Penitentiary and Prison Institute said that Garavito died in a hospital in Valledupar, in northern Colombia, where he remained imprisoned.
Shanti Cooper-Tronnes was beaten and strangled to death in the Orlando home that she and her husband were renovating in 2018
Joyce Ann Small, 64, was charged with first-degree murder
Prosecutors warned the judge that lawyers for Donald Trump's co-defendants in the classified documents case might have conflicts with witnesses.
Travis County JailA video appearing to capture Texas murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong’s short-lived escape from custody shows her ambitiously scaling a wall in her striped prison jumpsuit. The cell phone footage, filmed by witness Theresa Rangel and sent to KXAN, showed the yoga teacher-turned-alleged killer running from an officer outside a parking lot after being escorted to a doctor’s appointment. The officer tripped, allowing Armstrong to scale the wall. However, Travis County police capture
Warning: This story contains disturbing detailsTestifying in his own defence, Nathaniel Veltman detailed a troubled childhood headed by a "passive" father and a "religious fanatic" mother, and then a "process of decline mentally" in the months leading up to June 6, 2021, pickup truck attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. "I was constantly watching this conspiracy garbage, this propaganda.... I was trying to figure out why I was in pain. I didn't know it was because I was consuming this garba
The granddaughter of Aurora Villacorta, 51, is in stable condition
Months after a North York man's dealership told him to remove the after-market anti-theft device from his new Lexus, the $75,000 vehicle was stolen from a TTC parking lot on Oct. 3.The theft marks the second time in nine months that Mitchell Levine and his wife Stacie Korn have had a new Lexus, in particular, stolen from the Wilson subway station parking lot. It's also the third time in the last year that they have had a car stolen. "It's very frustrating," Levine told CBC Toronto. "When we trie
A traffic stop near the Saskatchewan-Alberta border in June led to the arrest of two Edmonton men and the seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine worth about $4 million, RCMP say.As part of an ongoing investigation by the Alberta RCMP's serious and organized crime unit, Saskatchewan RCMP stopped a westbound vehicle on Highway 16 near Maidstone — about 50 kilometres east of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border — on June 1, according to a Friday news release.Two men from Edmonton — ages 19 and 20 — were
COQUITLAM, B.C. — A 30-year-old man has been charged with murdering a Coquitlam, B.C., woman who was reported missing last November. Police say that after an almost yearlong investigation, homicide investigators have determined that 57-year-old Jodine Millar was murdered. Millar was reported missing on Nov. 28, the same day police found her empty car after a crash on Highway 1. Investigators at the time said witnesses saw the brown 2011 Hyundai Tucson speeding when it veered off the road and int
The 9-year-old was playing with the gun he found unsecured in his older brother’s bedroom, police say.
The victims included six children between 5 and 11 years old and two adults, police said. The suspects, and most victims, were from Serbia.
The Massachusetts woman stole over $50,000 in Social Security benefits, prosecutors say.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty ImagesFrenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.The attack in France, which killed at least one person, was linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Local media reported that the 20-year-old assailant—a Chechen who was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical—shouted “All
WARNING: This story contains details about a sexual assault.Halifax Regional Police are warning the public about a high-risk offender who has just been released from prison and is now living in the Halifax area.Gamon Jay Leacock, 49, has completed a 14-year sentence for a series of crimes, including a violent sexual assault against a teenager and her boyfriend in a Montreal apartment in the summer of 2009. Leacock was convicted of several charges, including forcible confinement, sexual assault w
The judge presiding over the trial said all claims are allowable under the statute of limitations. No part of the case has been dropped.