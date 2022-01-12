'Justice for Jason Walker': Protest Held in Fayetteville for Man Killed by Off-Duty Sheriff's Deputy

Protesters marched in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on January 9, to demand justice for a man identified as Jason Walker, who was shot and killed by an off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy the previous day.

In video from the scene on January 8 the deputy, identified by the Cumber County Sheriff’s Department as Jeffery Hash, can be heard telling responding police officers that Walker “ran across the street” and “jumped on my car and started screaming and pulled my windshield wipers off and started beating on the glass.” Hash inferred that he took action against Walker to protect his wife and daughter, who were inside the vehicle with him.

Hash has been placed on administrative leave from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department pending an internal investigation, the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident at the request of the Fayetteville Police Chief and the Cumberland County District Attorney.

Videos filmed by Sarah Christine show part of the march around Market Square in Fayetteville and speeches. Credit: Sarah Christine via Storyful