'I will get justice for him': Tyre Nichols' mother speaks at son's celebration of life in Sacramento
Following services in Memphis for Tyre Nichols, 29, friends and family in Sacramento held a celebration of life. More than 300 people packed into the Sac Ramp Skate Park in South Sacramento to share memories and stories of Nichols. Nichols died Jan. 10 in Memphis after being beaten by Memphis police officers. City leaders announced at the celebration that the Natomas Regency Community Park will be renamed after Nichols.