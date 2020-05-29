Justice for George Floyd Rally Takes Over Lawn in Milwaukee

Protesters rallied in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, May 29, against the police-involved death of George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen pinning Floyd to the ground amid his cries of “I can’t breathe,” was arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges on Friday, May 29. Credit: @claudia_delgadi via Storyful