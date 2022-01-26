Justice Breyer to retire, give Biden a court pick
Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court. (Jan. 26)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Ayumu Hirano landed the triple cork. Scotty James rode away with the win. The calculus on the halfpipe remained hazy as ever Friday night when James notched his fourth career victory at the Winter X Games even though he didn't attempt snowboarding's most-difficult trick. The question heading into the Olympics is whether it's even worth it. Less than five weeks after becoming the first to do it in competition, Hirano again landed a triple-flipping jump on his first trick. But,
Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go
Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.
Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 as the Timberwolves won for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Net
Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Sunday for their head coach vacancy, the eighth candidate to meet virtually with the organization. Ryans directed a remarkable performance by the 49ers defense on Saturday in a 13-10 victory at Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 49ers will play at Los Angeles next weekend in the NFC championship game. The 37-year-old Ryans is in his first season as defensive coordinator a
The Raptors have many needs to fill as the NBA trade deadline approaches.
WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He
Mikaël Kingsbury has already captured Olympic gold. He's climbed the World Cup podium more than a hundred times. But Canada's moguls superstar believes he'll be better than ever in Beijing. "I feel at the top of my game right now," Kingsbury said Monday. "I'm peaking at the right moment … I'm feeling extremely good in the start gate which is one of the most important parts of our sport, because of the performance on demand and the fact that every run matters, but I know my best skiing has not sh
Jim Rutherford is sticking with what's familiar, hiring a top Penguins scout.
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks got two players back from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of a crucial matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. J.T. Miller missed two games and goalie Spencer Martin missed Sunday's outing after testing positive for the virus. Miller leads the Canucks (18-19-4) in scoring with 12 goals and 27 assists in 39 appearances. Martin has split the season between taxi squad and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks, and made his debut for Vancouver on Fr
Jay Feely stood on the Arrowhead Stadium sideline witnessing one of the best quarterback duels in the NFL's 102-year history, the capstone to what many are calling the greatest weekend of games the league has ever seen. Mesmerized by the back-and-forth between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, Feely came to a stark realization in the deafening din: he was yelling just like everyone else. “This was the greatest weekend of NFL football ever," Feely said Monday, echoing a popular sentiment in the wak
CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi
The Toronto Raptors have dealt with a plethora of injuries while implementing new philosophies on both ends of the ball. Nick Nurse has dealt with it all. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — There is part of Jamie Anderson that wishes these upcoming Olympics weren't in China. The two-time snowboard gold medalist knows she's not the only Olympian who thinks that. One of the many things that makes her unique is that she is willing to say it. Even in a sport filled with nonconformists, Anderson stands out. The 31-year-old from South Lake Tahoe, California, is one of the most thoughtful people in her business. Part of that, to her, means the question about
The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics. “It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked s