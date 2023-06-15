'I just want to go home': La Mesa security guard speaks from Tijuana prison

Nearly three months later, a La Mesa security guard being held in Tijuana on gun charges is speaking out for the first time. On March 23, Rodney Dantzler Jr., who works in private security, finished a shift, before getting on the I-5, headed to a friend's home in Chula Vista. He says he missed his exit, and ended up at the border, where he made a request, but wasn't allowed to make a U-turn. Inside the trunk was a gun he was licensed to carry in the US. Mexican officials arrested him on gun charges.