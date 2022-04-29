'We just want him home': Family of man reported missing in Sacramento River seeks answers

Loved ones have identified a family member to KCRA 3 as the man who disappeared in the Sacramento River last week. The family of 51-year-old James Crosson said he was on his houseboat last Friday when he jumped into the water to retrieve a dingy. He did not come back to the boat. The Sacramento Fire Department sent a rescue crew to search the part of the river just south of the Sacramento International Airport in the afternoon, but he was not found. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office assisted, but the search was called off in the evening.