Just Stop Oil: Police detain protesters holding ‘wide awake’ demo outside Rishi Sunak’s London home

Police have broken up a “wide awake” demonstration by Just Stop Oil protesters outside the Prime Minister’s London home calling for a halt on fossil fuel exploration in the UK.The protest group said that about 18 supporters gathered outside Rishi Sunak’s home and beat pots and pans while carrying placards stating: “COP Failure=Crop Failure”, “No rest for the Wicked” and “Arrest the Real Criminals”.They were joined by musician Louise Harris who played her protest song We Tried – which has previously reached number one in the iTunes singles chart.Just Stop Oil said that police attended and detained the protesters at the scene.