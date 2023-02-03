'It's just the start': Grandmother charged for gun used in teen's death

Storyful

Two suspects drove a stolen car through a shopping mall in Vaughan, Ontario, on the morning of Wednesday, February 1, police said, in a retail burglary officials called an “audacious crime.”Security footage released by York Regional Police shows the car crashing into the Vaughan Mills shopping mall through a door, driving around and exiting by smashing through a different glass entrance.Spokesman for York Regional Police Sgt Clint Whitney told local media that two suspects drove a 2011 Black Audi A4 to an electronics store in the Vaughan Mills shopping mall, broke in, and stole electronic devices.Police said later that day that the stolen car had been located and would be examined for evidence. Credit: York Regional Police via Storyful