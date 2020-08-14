'You Have Just Saved My Life': Seargant Surprises Mother Recovering From Stroke

A Staff Sergeant flew from Italy to surprise his mother who was recovering from a stroke at the Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Nurse Amy Soap from the medical centre filmed the sweet moment Sergeant Mason greeted his mum, Jennifer Conway, who was chatting with a friend over the phone in her hospital bed.

“What the hell? Linda, it’s Mason. I’ll talk to you later,” Conway puts down her cellphone and starts sobbing when she sees her son. She can be heard repeatedly saying “oh my gosh” as she hugs Mason.

“I can’t believe my eyes. Oh my god, this is crazy. Oh, goodness gracious, you have just saved my life,” Conway says to her son.

Conway’s husband, Gregg Conway told Storyful that Mason, a Staff Sergeant based in Italy, brought his wife and two kids home. Conway said Mason and his family’s visit had lifted Jennifer’s spirits. Credit: Amy Soap via Storyful