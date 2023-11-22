'I have to just push through it': Omaha bus riders react to possible streetcar warming stations
City officials are looking into heaters for streetcar stops.
City officials are looking into heaters for streetcar stops.
Hong Guo, a former mayoral candidate in Richmond, B.C., has been barred from practising law in the province after a Law Society of B.C. panel found her ungovernable, saying she is incapable of rehabilitating her professional conduct.Guo was previously subject to a one-year suspension, starting on March 8, after being found guilty of professional misconduct that wound up facilitating her bookkeeper's theft of $7.5 million in clients' funds.The panel had previously found that Guo failed to supervi
Angelina and Brad share Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne
NEW YORK (AP) — Tearing up as he testified, Donald Trump's former corporate controller said he “gave up” on his longtime job because he was worn out by the company's legal woes. Jeffrey McConney was on the witness stand for a fourth day in six weeks at the ex-president’s civil fraud trial when defense lawyer Jesus M. Suarez asked why McConney no longer works at the Trump Organization. McConney paused, took off his glasses, raised his hands in the air, wiped his eyes with tissues that a court off
CNN's S.E. Cupp pointed out what the former president didn't publish that's probably more important.
Israel on Monday released security camera footage from the Oct 7 attack that shows Hamas gunmen chase people from an outdoor music festival, with one seen shooting a woman dead at point-blank range.
Suspect Timothy Burke was going to be evicted by Karen Koep and her husband Davido before their disappearance, her sister tells Katie Hawkinson
Moscow being forced to rely more heavily on penal recruits and mobilised reservists, Kyiv claims
The model and ambassador of the label shared a set of risqué pictures to Instagram
Adele has reportedly confirmed her marriage to the American sports agent Rich Paul, ending months of speculation about their relationship.
The Canadian professional golfer and the 'Bachelor' alum tied the knot in a "dream come true" wedding ceremony in Hawaii on November 19.
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
“Don’t make that face! I’m just being honest,” the comedian told the former president's niece.
Liam Hughes targeted his victims who were aged 14 and 15 in Falkirk and Grangemouth.
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
The wife of a Russian soldier, who is campaigning to get her husband home, told outlet Govorit NeMoskva that she'd heard troops fighting in Ukraine would injure themselves to get some rest.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier pounded each other until the outcome we did not see coming.
Carrie Johnson showed off her never-ending legs in a stunning bikini photo from a previous holiday abroad. The photo comes after a recent trip away with her children, whom she shares with Boris Johnson. See it here…
The NBC host was visibly baffled – but amused – by the moment The post Jimmy Fallon Needs a Moment to Collect Himself After Clip of Iowa Lawmaker Hyping Up Trump Crowd With Yoda Impression | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The coup-attempting former president has skipped all three debates to date but has been getting more agitated about them as the GOP primaries draw closer.
Tuesday evening could be icy for Ottawa and its neighbours.Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings around 1 p.m. for the capital and communities around it as far as Gatineau, Prescott-Russell, Brockville and Sharbot Lake.Environment Canada has freezing rain warnings, in red, and winter weather travel advisories, in grey, for almost all of eastern Ontario. as of 1 p.m. (Environment Canada)Forecasters call for several hours of freezing rain in the evening before a change to either snow or