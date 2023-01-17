'Just Like House Cats': Lion in Utah Zoo Plays with Ball in the Snow

A lion in Hogle Zoo, Utah, showed off its kitten-like playfulness after finding a ball buried in the snow, footage released on January 14 shows.

This footage, from the TikTok account for Hogle Zoo, shows the lion batting the ball around in the snow and playfully chasing after it.

“Lions, they’re just like house cats,” the caption read.

Salt Lake City, where the zoo is based, was subject to winter storms throughout the weekend. Credit: @HogleZoo via Storyful