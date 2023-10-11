‘Just go with the flow’: Akron Middle School students set sail in cardboard boats in swimming pool
Akron Middle School students set sail on the school swimming pool Wednesday, paddling boats they made from only cardboard and duct tape.
Akron Middle School students set sail on the school swimming pool Wednesday, paddling boats they made from only cardboard and duct tape.
“Too little, too late” - the student whose scholarship application was withdrawn for a dancing video has missed out after the prinicple reinstated it too close to the deadline
Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited New York to host in-person Archewell event for World Mental Health Day
Several of the students face felony charges for battery on school officials and law enforcement at Matanzas High School, according to police
SYDNEY — In a step towards fostering cultural understanding and reconciliation, Cape Breton University and Unama'ki College have recently unveiled the ‘Every Child Matters Learning Space’ within the CBU Library. The space houses a rich collection of literature and resources dedicated to exploring the history of the residential schools and the path to truth and reconciliation. Nina Kent, Unama'ki College's director of business operations who organized and hosted the event, says honouring the trut
The assault occurred twice, once at the suspect’s off-campus residence and again in the victim’s dorm on Saturday and Sunday.
“I’m opposed to any school choice amendment and any voucher program – anything that would take dollars from our public schools and send them to unaccountable private schools,” Beshear said Tuesday.
“It has been a war zone,” one parent said of her struggle with the district.
The seventh-grade science teacher from Brock Junior High School was arrested Oct. 4 and has since resigned from her teaching job.
TORONTO — Chartered Professional Accountants in Quebec and Ontario are still looking for answers about how the decision for their provincial oversight bodies to split from CPA Canada was made and what it means for the future of their profession. “It makes me feel that there’s politics involved, and we’re just ... pawns in this chess game,” said Ryan Lazanis, founder of Future Firm and a member of the Quebec CPA Order. The two departing organizations say the unification of the accounting professi
We can see why she held onto it.
A pro-Palestinian statement from Harvard University students that blamed Israel for violence engulfing the region does not speak for the educational institution as a whole or its leadership, Harvard University President Claudine Gay said on Tuesday. "Let me also state .... that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership," Gay said in a statement. Prominent Harvard University alumni on Monday denounced the pro-Palestinian statement in which a coalition of 34 Harvard student organizations said they "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence" following decades of occupation, adding that "the apartheid regime is the only one to blame."
The 12th annual Chatham-Kent & Lambton Children's Water Festival is putting a big drop in the environment's bucket. Held at the C.M. Wilson Conservation Area recently, the three-day event saw around 2,000 students and volunteers explore a variety of topics relating to the life-giving importance of water. "We provide awareness and help students make the connection to the importance of clean water and how it impacts them," said festival organizer Don Hector. "It's about the basics of water conserv
The Princess of Wales has said she would “love to be a student again” after seeing how two universities work to support mental health. Kate was visiting Nottingham Trent University’s (NTU) Clifton Campus on Wednesday to discuss how students’ and staff’s wellbeing was supported, following World Mental Health Day on Tuesday. She said mental health “does matter” and spoke with representatives from both NTU and the University of Nottingham about a variety of initiatives.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s top election official confirmed Tuesday that state voters will decide next year whether public money can go to private school tuition. A petition effort to get the question on the November 2024 ballot far exceeded the number of valid signatures needed to put the controversial question before voters, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office said in a written statement. The effort seeks to repeal a measure passed by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year allowing
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky got candid about her family life and aspirations.
Plans to convert a 1930s cinema into a golf-themed dining venue have not gone down well with some locals
‘There are not two sides,’ said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
On the heels of her split from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has a new memoir about "longing for safety, and so much more."
Bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas attackers lay outside burned-out homes in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, days after the Palestinian militant group launched a large-scale surprise assault on Israel.
Kelce, who is currently rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift, was in a five-year on-again, off-again relationship with the sports presenter