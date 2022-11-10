'Just a Couple of Sharks': Florida Man Jokes as Fin Shapes Sweep by During Storm

Video showing two fin-shaped objects being swept along by floodwater on Hutchinson Island, Florida, was captured by a local business owner as Hurricane Nicole approached on Wednesday, November 9.

The video was recorded by Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop. In the video, Schwartz spots the fin-like objects and jokingly comments that they are a “couple of sharks” going across the flooded roadway, prompting laughter from another person in the car.

Residents were urged to evacuate the island by authorities as storm surges breached Florida’s east-central coast. In a separate video, Schwartz recorded more debris moving over the flooded roadway, including a kayak.

Schwartz told Storyful that he believed the fin-like objects were debris from a staircase.

Reports of sharks during flooding and storm events has been a viral phenomenon, igniting debates of their validity online. Storyful verified a viral video in September, showing fins from an unidentified animal in Fort Myers, Florida. Credit: Ohana Surf Shop via Storyful