Jury selection begins for murder trial of Bravon Tukes, charged in Starts Right Here shooting

Reuters

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal by John Eastman, a conservative lawyer indicted in August over his role in efforts to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, in a case involving 10 emails that he had sought to shield from congressional investigators. The justices declined to hear Eastman's appeal of a lower court's refusal to wipe out a federal judge's determination that the emails could be turned over to a House of Representatives committee due to an exception to attorney-client privilege involving communications likely used in furtherance of a crime. The Democratic-led panel issued a subpoena seeking the emails in its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters and other matters involving efforts to undo Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over Trump.