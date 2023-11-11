Jury finds former Milwaukee police officer not guilty in Joel Acevedo's death

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — New Democrat MP Laurel Collins says she began paying close attention to the issue of coercive control when her sister showed up at her door in tears. The member of Parliament from Victoria says her sister's partner had taken away her keys, bank cards and cellphone, and tried preventing her from leaving. "Luckily, she had another set of keys," Collins told reporters. "Now, that was the first time I saw it, but over the next few years, it happened again and again and again." Collins share