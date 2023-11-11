Jury finds former Milwaukee police officer not guilty in Joel Acevedo's death
After 5 hours of deliberation, a jury found Michaell Mattioli innocent. In 2020, prosecutors said off-duty cop Mattioli put his friend in a chokehold during a party.
After 5 hours of deliberation, a jury found Michaell Mattioli innocent. In 2020, prosecutors said off-duty cop Mattioli put his friend in a chokehold during a party.
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing a slew of charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player. The alleged offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens, police said Friday. Investigators allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey. "This wasn't just limited to a rink scenario. This was a relatio
The father used a baseball bat to kill his son, police said.
The teenager is charged with murdering Alfie Lewis, 15, who was stabbed near a school in Horsforth, Leeds, on Tuesday.
Tiffanie Lucas is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her children, ages 6 and 9
TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police say the ex-boyfriend of a woman abducted from a Wasaga Beach home has been charged with her murder, almost two years after her disappearance. It's the first murder charge OPP have announced in Elnaz Hajtamiri's case. OPP say Mohamad Lilo, who had already been arrested and charged in both Hajtamiri's "invasion-style" abduction and her alleged assault weeks earlier, is now facing a first-degree murder charge. In an email, spokesperson Bill Dickson says the OPP's
It’s the “best case,” explained Elie Honig.
A California man who has spent 25 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit was exonerated and ordered released by a judge on Thursday after prosecutors agreed he had been wrongly convicted. Miguel Solorio, 44, was arrested in 1998 for a fatal drive-by shooting in Whittier, southeast of Los Angeles, and eventually sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Superior Court Judge William Ryan overturned Solorio's conviction during a Los Angeles court hearing that Solorio attended remotely.
“Descendants are now taking matters into their own hands.”
Toronto police are asking people to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto's east end earlier this year.At a news conference Thursday morning, homicide Det. Trevor Grieve told reporters that 35-year-old Toronto man Michael Bebee is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Shamar Powell-Flowers.Powell-Flowers died on July 23, after being shot in the area of Danforth Avenue and Carlaw Avenue.Grieve said that
Two innocent pets who were locked up for nearly a year after a Surrey dog walker was mauled to death have been reunited with their owner.
Michael Keith Fine's arrest also marks a breakthrough in the Maryville Police Department’s oldest cold case
Three teenagers are facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, Toronto police say, after a suspected hate-motivated incident involving a member of the LGBTQ community.It happened at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Yonge Street and Wellesley Street, investigators said in a news release issued Friday morning.According to police, the victim was in the area and became "concerned with the treatment of a group of young women," so they intervened to check in on them.A "verbal interaction" es
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Street fights erupted between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside Los Angeles' Museum of Tolerance after a private screening of video showing the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants. The Los Angeles Times reported that 150 people attended the private screening of “Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre,” that included graphic footage captured by Hamas militants’ body cameras and cellphones and was compiled by the Israel Defense Forces. Outside the
The 47-year-old man slapped and punched the 16-year-old boy, deputies said.
Lewis Bush inflicted multiple injuries on Kelly Pitt at her home in Newport, south Wales, in May.
Jazmin Keltz, 14, remains in critical condition following Wednesday’s crash
HONOLULU (AP) — A federal jury on Wednesday found a man not guilty of assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica in a case that drew attention amid reports of harassment and assault at the station. Stephen Tyler Bieneman pulled tissues from a box on the defense table and cried as each juror was polled and said they found him not guilty of misdemeanor assault in connection with an incident last November at McMurdo Station. Jurors deliberated for 1-1/2 hours after a day in which B
OTTAWA — New Democrat MP Laurel Collins says she began paying close attention to the issue of coercive control when her sister showed up at her door in tears. The member of Parliament from Victoria says her sister's partner had taken away her keys, bank cards and cellphone, and tried preventing her from leaving. "Luckily, she had another set of keys," Collins told reporters. "Now, that was the first time I saw it, but over the next few years, it happened again and again and again." Collins share
Gregory Yetman is in police custody following a two-day search.
Mohamad Lilo, the ex-boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri, has been charged with first-degree murder nearly two years after she was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach home.In a statement to CBC News, Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Agata Czajkowski said the Crown has charged Lilo by way of direct indictment. "The investigation remains active and ongoing. The OPP continues to investigate in order to find out what happened to Elnaz and to provide answers to her family," Czajkowski said."We remind the pu