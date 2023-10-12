Jury finds former Aurora officer guilty, suspended officer not guilty in first Elijah McClain trial
After two days of deliberations, the Adams County jury in the first Elijah McClain trial came back with a verdict. The 12-person jury found Aurora Officer Randy Roedema, who is currently suspended, guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Former Aurora Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt was acquitted on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault in connection with the Aug. 24, 2019 arrest and death of the 23-year-old McClain.