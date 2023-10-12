Jury finds former Aurora officer guilty, suspended officer not guilty in first Elijah McClain trial

CBC

On Wednesday, a crew removed the last section of a boring machine trapped 18 metres beneath a west Toronto neighbourhood since spring 2022, finally ending a saga that will likely cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars."I am happy to see it is out of the ground," said Mika Raisanen, director of design and construction at the city. Raisanen was on scene to speak to media after the work was completed."I understand it has gone on way too long. Longer than we expected," he said. "I do feel for th